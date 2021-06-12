Local

40 dogs, cats make move to new animal shelter in Brown County

The Brown County Humane Society moved animals to a new shelter. (Photo Provided/Brown County Humane Society)
by: Staff Reports
GNAW BONE, Ind. (WISH) — The Brown County Humane Society began operations Saturday at a new animal shelter.

Nearly 40 dogs and cats along with staff and volunteers made the move to the newly built facility next to the former shelter in Gnaw Bone, located on State Road 135 just south of the intersection with State Road 46. That’s 2 miles southeast of the county seat of Nashville.

The new building more than doubles the square footage of the former shelter in Gnaw Bone and includes several improvements for the animals including larger dog kennels and places for the animals to roam.

The new facility will open to the public Wednesday. Regular hours will be from noon-5 p.m. Sundays, Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays and Saturdays. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

