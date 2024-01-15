42nd Annual MLK Day of Celebration at Madam Walker Legacy Center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Madam Walker Legacy Center is hosting its 42nd Annual MLK Day of Celebration on Monday.

News 8’s Brittany Noble will emcee, and Community Link host Carolene Mays is set to moderate the event.

Kristian Stricklen, president of the Madam Walker Legacy Center, stopped by Daybreak to speak on what people can expect this year.

“We are very pleased to host our 42nd annual Martin Luther King Jr celebration. Madam was, you know, definitely the first female self-made millionaire, but she was also into social justice,” Stricklen said.” She was one of the first actual funders of what is now known as Bethune Cookman College, the very first Black YMCA right here in downtown Indianapolis.”

Stricklen added, “She was the one who gave the first donation for that (YMCA), as well as supported the NAACP with anti-lynching initiatives. So, it is just another way for us to continue to uplift her legacy. It makes absolute sense for us to do something and of course, celebrate Martin Luther King as well.”

This year, journalist and political commentator Roland Martin, host of “Roland Martin Unfiltered,” will serve as the guest speaker.

“Roland Martin is an accomplished journalist who pulls no punches. So we’re really excited to have not only him but Carolene Mays, who also pulls no punches, to have another conversation.”

Admission to the event is free, and registration is required.