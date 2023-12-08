Search
$44 million Hoosier Lotto ticket sold in Speedway

by: Daja Stowe
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Someone just hit one of the biggest jackpots ever in the Hoosier Lotto.

According to the lottery, Lucky’s Mart in Speedway sold a ticket that matched all the numbers in Wednesday’s drawing for a $44-million prize.

Officials say that’s the second-largest ever – only eclipsed by a jackpot of nearly 55 million back in 2007.

The winning Hoosier Lotto numbers for Wednesday are 9-16-22-26-30-37. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

No word yet on who the winner is.

