$45 million project to expand sewer, water lines in Hamilton County

by: Matthew Sharp
BAKERS CORNER, Ind. (WISH) — Hamilton County will break ground next Wednesday on a new project to extend their utility services.

The $45 million project will extend sewer and water lines out to the Bakers Corner district that’s east and west of U.S. 31.

A total of $25 million of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act money will fund the project, and $10 million in bonds and another $10 million from the state government will finish this project.

The project is scheduled to be finished by the end of 2024.

Bakers Corner is an unincorporated community that’s west of the U.S. 31 interchange for 236th Street.

