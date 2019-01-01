Local News

45-year-old ID'd as victim in fatal Delaware County crash

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 06:00 PM EST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 08:20 PM EST

SELMA, Ind. (WISH) -- A 45-year-old man died Monday in a two-vehicle crash in southeastern Delaware County. 

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday at 11734 South U.S. 35, near South County Road 500 East, according to Delaware County dispatch. 

A man died and others were taken to an area hospital. The number of others injured and the extent of their injuries was not immediately available. 

Delaware County Coroner Scott Hahn identified the person who died in Monday's crash as 45-year-old Andrew Theodore Martin. 

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, Hahn said. 

Additional details about how the crash happened were not immediately available.

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation. 

