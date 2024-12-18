I-465 on the southwest side now open in final configuration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers are finally seeing the end of a construction project that started in 2019.

I-465 on the city’s southwest side opened in its final configuration on Monday as part of the I-69 Finish Line project

Long-term restrictions have been removed from lanes of I-465 between I-65 and I-70 on the southwest side and the majority of I-69 in Marion County. The ramp from SB U.S. 31 to westbound I-465 that closed in spring 2023 is also open.

“This milestone marks the end of major traffic disruptions on the I-69 Finish Line corridor. We anticipate having all mainline movements open prior to Christmas, with minor construction activities occurring this week and early next,” said Mike Smith, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Drivers can expect the following road projects to continue through late December:

Fully opening Harding St. within limits of the I-465 interchange – by end of year

Fully opening Epler Ave. at SR 37 – by end of year

Finishing pavement and barrier tie-ins on I-69 NB to I-465 EB and I-69 NB to I-465 WB ramps – by end of year

Finishing median guardrail installation on I-465 WB

Finishing median drainage installation on I-69 NB between Southport Rd. and Epler Ave.

Placing overhead weigh-in-motion structures on I-465 between I-69 and U.S. 31 – will occur overnight this week

The current construction zone speed limit of 45 mph will remain in place until later this winter.

INDOT says crews will spend the next few months removing traffic devices and equipment. In the spring, workers will complete tree plantings, install fences, place sod, and finish various clean-up activities.

Construction started on the I-69 Finish Line project in Martinsville in 2019. The corridor officially opened to traffic with the opening of the new I-69/I-465 interchange in August.