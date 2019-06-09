46th annual Civil Rights and Human Rights Conference being held in Indy this June

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The 46th annual Indiana Civil Rights and Human Rights Conference is coming up June 18 through June 20.

The conference is aimed at increasing awareness of civil and human rights and those working to maintain those rights.

Greg Wilson and Lisa Welch stopped by the Daybreak Studios to talk about the conference and what attendees can expect.

To learn more about the conference, or if you are interested in attending visit www.in.gov/icrc.

