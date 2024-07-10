4th annual Butter Fine Art Fair to celebrate Black artists over Labor Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fourth annual Butter Fine Art Fair is scheduled to take place in Indianapolis over Labor Day weekend. The multi-day art fair, organized by GANGGANG, features artwork made by Black artists from Indiana and across U.S.

Deonna Craig, director of the Butter Fine Art Fair, stopped by WISH-TV to chat with Daybreak’s Jeremy Jenkins about this year’s event.

“This year, we have 27 artists you may recognize, such as Ashley Norwood, Gary Gee, and Harriet Watson,” Craig said Wednesday. “We also welcome a brand new crew, including 11 artists from Los Angeles who will bring a ‘West Coast flavor’ to Indianapolis.”

Since its inception in 2021, Butter has supported over 115 Black visual artists. In just three years, the 4-day art fair has generated $749,000 in artwork sales, with 100% of the proceeds going to the artists.

Something new that fair attendees can look forward to is an international artist, Barry from Nigeria. In addition to that, Butter will also offer interactive activities, performance stages, and an expanded Butter shop that which will offer various items, from art pieces to trinkets, keychains, and home décor.

“We’re expecting about 15,000 people this year,” Craig said. “There will be activities for adults and kids at heart, as well as performances from creatives from all over.”

BUTTER is Aug. 29 – Sept. 1 at the Stutz building in Indianapolis.

Ticket Information:

General admission: $45

Preview night (Aug. 29): $150

Potential vendors and those looking to attend can find more information about participating and purchasing tickets can click here.