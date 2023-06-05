4th annual Gr8 Pasta Push underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —The fourth annual Gr8 Pasta Push is underway. WISH-TV is a proud partner with Second Helpings, a local organization aimed at providing thousands of nutritious meals every day to Hoosiers in need.

The Gr8 Pasta Push is an opportunity to donate pasta or cash to help feed people across central Indiana. Last year, the Gr8 Pasta Push provided over 160,000 meals to people, that’s $50,000 worth of pasta.

You can donate pasta by dropping it off at local area partners, or financially through this link. Donations are open until June 15.

Linda Broadfoot, CEO of Second Helpings, joined Daybreak to talk about the opportunity. She said that if $21,000 are raised, Geico and Kroger will match the dollar amount.

Linda Broadfoot joins Daybreak (WISH Photo)

You can also donate pasta at the Second Helpings Birthday Party on the Circle on June 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle.

According to Broadfoot, the organization uses 1,000 pounds of pasta every week. To help replenish and restock the kitchen, the organization needs elbow macaroni. Pasta is the priority item because it does not perish and can be paired with varying food items.

Aside from personal donations, you can also start your own fundraiser or fundraising team.