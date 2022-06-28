Local

4th of July fireworks show coming to downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders revealed safety plans ahead of a downtown Indianapolis Fourth of July fireworks show.

It’s slated to be a 20-minute show launched from a site next to the Regions Tower.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says to expect heavy traffic downtown, and urges you to plan your way in and out of the area in advance.

Officers will be out in full force: on foot, on bikes, in squad cars, and in plainclothes. Police are also warning people who are planning to use more than just fireworks to celebrate, saying to be very careful if you shoot a firearm up in the air.

Downtown Indy Inc. says there will be roughly 3,500 fireworks all synced to music. The show will start at 10 p.m.