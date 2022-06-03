Local

$5 gas arrives in Indianapolis; state at record high price for 3rd straight day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Stations on the northwest side of Indianapolis had regular gas at more than $5 a gallon on Friday, according to GasBuddy reports.

Three of the stations with regular gas at $5.09 a gallon were at the intersection of State Road 67/Kentucky Avenue and South High School Road. A visual check of those three stations’ signs about 3:30 p.m. Friday showed only one had gas at $5.09.

The fourth station with the $5.09 price was nearby along Ameriplex Parkway, according to the GasBuddy reports, and News 8 has confirmed that amount.

All four stations are south of Indianapolis International Airport.

GasBuddy also showed at least 10 stations in the Lafayette-West Lafayette area and one station in Bloomington with regular gas at $5.19 a gallon on Friday. One station in Cambridge City, which is in Wayne County on central Indiana’s eastern border, had a price of $5.09 a gallon for regular.

Indiana’s average price for a gallon of regular hit a record high for a third consecutive day on Friday, $4.95. That’s 2 cents higher than Thursday, 39 cents more than a week ago, 82 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.93 more than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.

Drivers could fill up in Indianapolis for an average of $4.89 per gallon of regular. The national average is $4.79.