5 graduates join IMPD K9 Unit

(From left to right) IMPD K-9s Sonitrol, Sigfrid, Ludwig, Rudolf and Nova. (Provided Photos/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department K-9 Unit has brand new graduates.

IMPD released photos of five K-9s with their handlers on Friday.

K-9s Nova, Ludwig, Sigfrid, Rudolf and Sonitrol graduated the program and posed for pictures with their handlers.

The K-9 Unit has been serving the community since the 1960s.

“K-9 officers receive rigorous training in IMPD’s K-9 School that prepares them to protect the safety of Indianapolis residents and minimize danger for their human partners,” explained Sgt. Grace Sibley.

Welcome to the force!