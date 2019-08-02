5 graduates join IMPD K9 Unit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department K-9 Unit has brand new graduates.
IMPD released photos of five K-9s with their handlers on Friday.
K-9s Nova, Ludwig, Sigfrid, Rudolf and Sonitrol graduated the program and posed for pictures with their handlers.
The K-9 Unit has been serving the community since the 1960s.
“K-9 officers receive rigorous training in IMPD’s K-9 School that prepares them to protect the safety of Indianapolis residents and minimize danger for their human partners,” explained Sgt. Grace Sibley.
Welcome to the force!