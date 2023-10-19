5 Hamilton Co. marching bands to compete for Super Regional Title

The Carmel High School marching band competes at the Bands of America Grand National Championships on Nov. 13, 2021. (Provided Photo/Bands of America Facebook)

(The REPORTER) — High school marching band students from across the country will compete on Friday, Oct. 20, and Saturday, Oct. 21, at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Bands of America Super Regional Title.

Bands will represent areas of Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, and South Dakota at the 2023 Bands of America Indianapolis Super Regional Championship, presented by Yamaha, in Lucas Oil Stadium.

The competition will be spread over two days, Friday and Saturday. Prelim rounds will take place all day on Friday and Saturday morning. Finals will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. For a look at the full schedule of bands, click here.

Bands will take the field beginning at 11 a.m. Friday. Gates will open to the public at 10:30 a.m. On Saturday, bands begin at 7:30 a.m. Gates open to the public at 6:45 a.m.

Five Hamilton County schools will compete in the Friday preliminaries:

Hamilton Southeastern High School, 2:45 p.m.

Carmel High School, 7:45 p.m.

Fishers High School, 8:30 p.m.

Noblesville High School, 8:45 p.m.

Westfield High School, 9:15 p.m.

A total of 66 bands will compete in the premier marching band event that will feature live music, choreography and competition. They will be evaluated by a panel of nationally recognized music educators and marching band experts. The top 14 scoring bands will advance to the Saturday evening finals where one band will be crowned champion at the end of the night.

The Bands of America Championships season will conclude with the Bands of America Grand National Championships Nov. 9 to 11 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.