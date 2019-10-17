5 injured in Whitestown crash involving semi; police believe alcohol is a factor

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Five people were injured in a crash in Whitestown Thursday, according to the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say a semi and a passenger car collided at the intersection of State Road 267 and Indianapolis Road around 5:20 p.m.

Five people were in the passenger car and one person was traveling in the semi. Five of the victims involved were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Due to the severity of some of the victims’ injuries, the Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash team was called to the scene to investigating the crash.

It is unclear what the extent of the victims’ injuries are.

Police believe alcohol is a contributing factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released at this time.