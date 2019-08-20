5-month-old in infant seat struck in driveway, critically hurt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 5-month-old girl was in critical condition after being hit Monday afternoon by her father’s car, police said Monday night.

Police said the child was sitting in an infant seat in a driveway. “Her mother stepped inside and at that point the father pulled into the driveway, not seeing the infant, striking the infant with his car. They immediately called for help. The parents are cooperating with investigators.”

Police were sent to investigate just before 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Dawson Street. That’s on the near-southeast side near East Minnesota Street and South State Avenue.

Emergency medical services took the child to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health.