5 museums in Indianapolis area to offer free admission on Presidents Day

(WISH) — With some students out of school Monday for the Presidents Day holiday, museums in the Indianapolis area are welcoming everyone at no charge.
One is already sold out, though. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will be open with timed tickets only, and all of them were already sold out by Saturday afternoon, according to the venue’s website.
Here’s a roundup of other special events at museums with no admission Monday:
- Conner Prairie in Fishers: Special programs will include data about the dressmaker of President Abraham Lincoln’s wife, a look at the presidents on U.S. currency, and a selection of baby portraits of presidents. A complete list is online. People must sign up in advance for timed tickets.
- NCAA Hall of Champions at White River State Park: The Presidents Day Fitness Challenge will pair visitors of all ages with former NCAA student-athletes for free-throw shooting, vertical leap tests, and football throwing. Medals will be awarded to all who complete the fitness challenge. Reservations are not required.
- Indiana State Museum in downtown Indianapolis: Its website says highlights include speaking from the White House Press Room, establishing a presidential advisory cabinet, and learning about “Jimmy Carter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights while you craft a Bill of Rights for the future.”
- T.C. Steele Historic Site in Brown County: Tours will be given at 10:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m and 3:15 p.m. of the former studio and home of Hoosier impressionist artist Theodore C. Steele, who died in 1926. Reservations by phone are encouraged due to limited tour occupancy. Phone is (812) 988-2785.