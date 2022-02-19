Local

5 museums in Indianapolis area to offer free admission on Presidents Day

(WISH) — With some students out of school Monday for the Presidents Day holiday, museums in the Indianapolis area are welcoming everyone at no charge.

One is already sold out, though. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will be open with timed tickets only, and all of them were already sold out by Saturday afternoon, according to the venue’s website.

Here’s a roundup of other special events at museums with no admission Monday: