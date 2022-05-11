Local

5 people injured in shootout along downtown Indy canal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting early Wednesday morning along the canal in downtown Indianapolis left five people wounded, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says two officers on bicycles heard gunshots just after 12 a.m. near the Colts Canal Playspace. That’s immediately east of the canal between West St. Clair and West Walnut Streets.

Police arrived and found four adults and a 17-year-old who had been shot, according to IMPD Major Kerry Buckner. At least three of the victims are women.

All four people shot are in stable condition and some of their injuries are considered minor, Buckner said.

Some of the victims shot had children with them and one person involved was walking their dog. IMPD did not say if the dog was injured.

Police believe the shooting happened when two groups of people on opposite sides of the canal pulled out guns during an argument.

“It is warming up, and it’s obvious that people cannot control themselves on a warm night in Indianapolis,” Buckner said. “The canal used to be a real nice place to come down [and] bring your family to walk at night. Yeah, not anymore.”

Buckner says people living along the canal are “over” the crime and recklessness of others.

“We have a lot of witnesses because the people that live here are fed up. They’re fed up with what’s going on and they have cameras and they pay attention and they tell us and they talk to us.”

Police are still investigating and have not identified any suspects.

Anyone with information should call IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.