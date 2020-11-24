Local

5 pets die in Noblesville house fire

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Five pets died Monday night in a Noblesville house fire.

Noblesville Fire Department was sent to the fire shortly before 6:50 p.m. Monday in the 9900 block of Waterside Drive. That’s in the Waterside at Northlake subdivision.

No one was hurt in the fire. Trevor Hash, a division chief with Noblesville Fire Department, said crews initially believed people may have been trapped in the home, but all of the residents were found safe. However, three dogs and two cats died in the fire, he said.

The cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation Monday night. No information was immediately available on the amount of damage.

Video provided by Noblesville Fire Department

Trending Headlines

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

NFL makes history with all-Black officiating crew for ‘Monday Night Football’

Sports /

Muncie tracks coronavirus through wastewater samples

Local /

Fire crews predict increase in Thanksgiving calls as more families cooking

Local /

YMCA of Muncie unveils proposal for new facility at Tuhey Park

Local /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.