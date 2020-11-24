5 pets die in Noblesville house fire

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Five pets died Monday night in a Noblesville house fire.

Noblesville Fire Department was sent to the fire shortly before 6:50 p.m. Monday in the 9900 block of Waterside Drive. That’s in the Waterside at Northlake subdivision.

No one was hurt in the fire. Trevor Hash, a division chief with Noblesville Fire Department, said crews initially believed people may have been trapped in the home, but all of the residents were found safe. However, three dogs and two cats died in the fire, he said.

The cause and origin of the fire remained under investigation Monday night. No information was immediately available on the amount of damage.

Video provided by Noblesville Fire Department