5 prisoners hospitalized after Legionnaires’ disease outbreak at Pendleton prison

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — Five prisoners at the Pendleton Correctional Facility have contracted Legionnaires’ disease, the Indiana Department of Correction says.

All five have been hospitalized for treatment during the outbreak, said a news release issued Wednesday from the Department of Correction. The bacterial lung infection can be treated with antibiotics.

“The sickened individuals all reside in two units of the facility,” the released said.

The Department of Correction says it “will take any necessary steps” to protect staff members and other prisoners. The maximum security prison built in 1923 can incarcerate up to 1,800 men, the Department of Correction says on its website. The facility is about a 45-minute drive northeast from downtown Indianapolis.

Before the cases at the Pendleton prison, the most recent reported outbreak of Legionnaires’ Disease in the world happened in April and involved a few members at a large Indianapolis gym with a pool, locker room and various sports courts, according to HC Info, which tracks the ailment for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the United States, the rate of reported cases of Legionnaires’ disease has grown by nearly nine times, to about 10,000 cases, from 2000 to 2018, according to information on a CDC webpage.

The Indiana Department of Correction release shared a fact sheet from the CDC about the disease that is usually spread through water droplets in the air. “Toilets and drinking water are not affected since the bacteria is spread through water droplets that are inhaled,” the release said.

A Department of Correction spokeswoman told News 8 that officials are investigating how prisoners contracted the disease.

About 15 out of 100 people who get Legionnaires’ disease will die from the infection, according to the CDC.