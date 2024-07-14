5-year-old boy drowns in Bloomington apartment pool

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Monroe County deputies were called to a Bloomington apartment complex for a report of a child found unresponsive in the pool.

Deputies responded around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night to the Woodland Springs apartment complex. That is near I-69 and Tapp Road.

When deputies arrived, medical, and fire personnel were actively performing CPR on a 5-year old boy. The boy was transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies found no evidence of a crime and the investigation is ongoing.