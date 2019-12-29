5-year-old Columbus boy killed in dirt bike crash

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A 5-year-old Columbus boy has died after he crashed a dirt bike into a tree Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.

The crash happened on his family’s property in the 12000 block of West 525 South around 2:20 p.m.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the boy was operating a KTM 50 cc dirt bike and attempted to maneuver it up an incline. Investigators say he lost control and struck a tree.

The boy’s family rendered him aid at the scene and took him to the Southwest Fire Department in Ogilville.

He was unresponsive and taken to Riley Hospital for Children where he later died.

No other details have been released. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.