5-year-old fatally shots 1-year-old brother in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A 5-year-old accessed a gun and killed his 1-year-old brother Tuesday in a Lafayette apartment, police say.

Police were called to a shooting just after 3 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Westchester Lane. That’s at the Romney Meadows Apartment Homes east of the intersection of U.S. 231/U.S. 52 and State Road 25 on the city’s southwest side.

Lt. Justin M. Hartman says a news release that officers arrived to find the 1-year-old dead in the apartment.

