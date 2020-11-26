Nearly 70 displaced following 2 fires at North Michigan Road apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nearly 70 people are without a place to stay following two fires at a North Michigan Road apartment complex, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday evening, crews were called to the Highland Pointe Apartments in the 5400 block of North Michigan Road for a report of a fire.

IFD said crews were able to get that fire under control just before 10 p.m.

There were no injuries. However, 44 units were affected, most suffered smoke damage.

Forty-five people have been displaced as a result of this fire.

IFD has determined the cause of the fire to be electrical.

Then just before 3 a.m. Thursday morning, IFD responded to a second fire at a different building in the same apartment complex.

Crews were able to get that fire under control around 3:30 a.m.

There were also no injuries associated with the second fire. Twelve units were damaged in this fire, displacing approximately 24 people.

IFD Victims Assistance, the Red Cross and apartment management are working find shelter for those affected by the fires.

The cause of the second fire has not yet been determined.