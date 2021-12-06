Local

50+ domesticated rabbits dumped on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 50 domesticated rabbits were released on the city’s northeast side, leading to Indianapolis Animal Care Services caring for the animals.

IACS was contacted about the rabbits on Friday. IACS workers arrived near 42nd Street and Post Road to discover the rabbits running loose in a neighborhood.

One was found deceased and many have health issues, according to IACS.

Abandoning an animal on public or private property is against Marion County code. If you have information on who dumped the rabbits, contact IACS here.

If you are able to help pay for the care of the animals, you can make donations here.