50 kids get $200 each from sheriff’s office for holiday gifts

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Shop for Kids event was Dec. 7,2019, at Target in Fishers, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Some kids in Hamilton County have some new gear to show off after they got to go shopping with the sheriff and some of his deputies.

On Saturday, the sheriff’s office had its annual Shop for Kids. About 50 kids went on a holiday shopping trip at the Target store in Fishers. Each kid received $200 to spend on gifts for themselves and their families..

Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush said, “If you just look around to see the smile on every kid’s face and even on the staff of the sheriff’s department, this is really a special day to connect law enforcement with those that are in need in our community.”

Over the years, the sheriff’s office says it has helped more than 450 kids .