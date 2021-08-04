Local

50% of Spirit Airlines flights in and out of Indianapolis Airport canceled Wednesday

FILE Photo: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2021/05/28: Travelers check in for a Spirit Airlines flight at Orlando International Airport on the Friday before Memorial Day. As more and more people have received the COVID-19 vaccine, American Automobile Association (AAA) is predicting more than 37 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles this Memorial Day weekend, many for the first time since the pandemic began. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spirit Airlines is experiencing another day of flight issues.

As of Wednesday afternoon 50% of Spirit Airlines flights in and out of Indianapolis International Airport had been canceled, according to the air traffic website FlightAware.

Eight Spirit Airlines flights were canceled as of Wednesday afternoon and six were canceled on Tuesday in Indianapolis.

The airline on Tuesday said it was proactively canceling flights because of “overlapping operational challenges including weather, system outages and staffing shortages in some areas.”

CNN contributed to this report.