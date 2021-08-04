50% of Spirit Airlines flights in and out of Indianapolis Airport canceled Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Spirit Airlines is experiencing another day of flight issues.
As of Wednesday afternoon 50% of Spirit Airlines flights in and out of Indianapolis International Airport had been canceled, according to the air traffic website FlightAware.
Eight Spirit Airlines flights were canceled as of Wednesday afternoon and six were canceled on Tuesday in Indianapolis.
The airline on Tuesday said it was proactively canceling flights because of “overlapping operational challenges including weather, system outages and staffing shortages in some areas.”
CNN contributed to this report.