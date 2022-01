Local

500 Festival brings back in-person activities for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The in-person portion of the 500 Festival is returning in full force after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Lindsay Labas, the vice president of marketing and communications for the festival, visited Daybreak on Sunday to talk about the unique challenges people can take part in.

Labas discussed the goal of the 500 Festival, the 500 Miler Series and the prices available to those who participate.

To sign up for any of the races, visit the IndyMini website.