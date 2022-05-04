Local

500 Festival filled with fun family activities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The month of May is finally here! If you’re looking for some family fun, you’ll find it during upcoming 500 Festival events and activities.

OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

Things really shift into high gear on Saturday with the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon. Head downtown starting at 7:30 a.m. to watch as 20,000 joggers, runners, walkers, and wheelchair participants as they take on the 13.1-mile Indy Mini, which includes a lap around Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Kati Baumgartner with Indianapolis Moms suggests taking the whole family to the event to help cheer on the participants.

“Even if you are not running the race, it is just such a cool experience. Make some signs with your family,” Baumgartner said. “When I ran the race several years ago, that was the one thing that kept me going — the community cheering you on.”

Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Kids’ Day

The afternoon of May 15 is all about the kids! From noon to 4 p.m., children can enjoy the state’s largest free outdoor festival that’s just for them. The festival in downtown Indy will feature educational and interactive displays, along with a drumming workshop, Bollywood-style dancing, and mini car races.

If your little one loves to run, sign them up for the 500 Festival Rookie Run that takes place during Kids’ Day. The event is open for kids ages three to 10. All participants will receive a goodie bag, runner’s bib, and medal.

“They say it’s a non competitive race, right? They get to run the race, everyone gets medals,” Baumgartner said.

AES 500 Festival Parade

Everybody loves a parade, and what’s better than a parade on the eve of the Indianapolis 500?

More than 200,000 people are expected to line the streets downtown on May 28 to enjoy floats, balloons, appearances by celebrities, and of course, the 33 drivers competing in the race.

Tickets for the parade will go on sale soon.