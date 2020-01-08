500 Festival looking for volunteer crew to help them in May

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It may be mid-January outside but the forecast inside the OneAmerica Tower on Wednesday morning called for plenty of spring air.

The 500 Festival and OneAmerica hosted a volunteer kickoff party to get OneAmerica employees and the public excited about volunteer opportunities.

“We are kicking off volunteer recruitment today. The Mini Marathon takes a small army of volunteers to produce every year,” said VP of Community Affairs at OneAmerica Jen Pittman.

The celebration was filled with balloons, a selfie station and a countdown clock to the Mini Marathon. (Which is in 114 days)

“Some people can’t run or walk in the race and that’s OK. You can still be part of all the excitement,” said Pittman.

Some past volunteers were on hand encouraging others to sign up. Rhonda Smith was one of them.

Smith has been volunteering at various events in May for 20 years.

“The camaraderie, being able to bring your family and friends with you to volunteer, there’s nothing like it,” Smith said.

Organizers say they are looking to fill more than 7,000 volunteer spots.

Volunteer registration is open to the public starting January 9.