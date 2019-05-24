500 Festival Memorial Service to remember, honor fallen Hoosier heroes

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A scene from the 500 Festival Memorial Service on May 25, 2018, at the Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - The 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 is Sunday.

But before the drivers start their engines, a memorial service will honor fallen heroes.

On Friday, May 24, at noon on Monument Circle, the 500 Festival Memorial Service will be held.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will remember Hoosier men and women who died while serving in the armed forces.

Watch the entire service on WISHTV.com.

