500 Festival Miler Series continues this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 500 Festival Miler Series continues this Saturday at 9 a.m. as runners take over downtown Indy for the 6-miler race.

The 2023 Miler Series is a 3-race series that includes a 3-miler (Feb. 11), 6-miler (March 4), a 10-miler (April 4), and leads up to the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon on May 6.

Everyone is invited to watch the race, grab some food or drinks, and cheer on the runners. Participants can still register for the 6-miler for Saturday morning for $30.