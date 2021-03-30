500 Festival Parade canceled for 2nd consecutive year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 500 Festival Parade will not happen for a second consecutive year, organizers said Tuesday.

The 500 Festival organization also canceled in-person participation for most other events during the month of May, although some events will happen as “invitation only” with strict adherence to health guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said in a news release. The 500 Festival events were scheduled in advance of the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 30.

Here is the list of cancellations along with virtual and invitation-only events:

The Kickoff to May Coloring Contest will return in April for Indiana children 12 and younger.

The 500 Festival Kickoff to May on May 5 will be open only to the news media.

The OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and 5K, as announced March 1, will be virtual.

500 Festival Kids’ Day on May 15 will not happen. An online interactive Kids’ Day will happen the same day.

500 Festival Rookie Run for kids ages 3-10 will be virtual.

500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard on May 22 will be invitation-only at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The American Legion 500 Festival Memorial Service on May 28 will be invitation-only at the Indiana War Memorial. WISH-TV will provide a livestream of the event, and rebroadcast it on Memorial Day, May 31.

500 Festival Off the Grid, a black-tie event, will not happen.

The festival is turning its volunteer program into a virtual experience as well.

Also, The 500 Festival & Indianapolis 500 Education Program will not happen. Instead, teachers in the program will receive information on virtual resources for classrooms.

“As a non-profit organization that produces large-scale community events held in public spaces, we have faced a number of unique challenges compared to events hosted in standalone venues. After careful consideration, it was ultimately determined that many of our events would not be able to take place in their traditional, in-person formats. The 500 Festival is continuing to work hard to reproduce and reimagine experiences and traditions that so many Hoosiers and race fans have come to love. Through these new opportunities and activations, we will continue to support and celebrate the spirit and legacy of the Indianapolis 500 in every way possible.” Bob Bryant, president and chief executive officer of the 500 Festival