500 Festival Rookie Run registration is open

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Registration is now open for the 2024 Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Rookie Run, which will take place on March 11 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. in downtown Indianapolis.

According to a news release, the Rookie Run is an “exciting event designed to introduce kids ages 3-10 to the joy of running in a non-competitive and festive atmosphere. This family-friendly event offers a unique opportunity for children to experience the excitement of a start and finish line, surrounded by cheering spectators. This is oftentimes the first time these children have participated in an organized running event.” At the event’s finish line, participants will be rewarded with snacks, water, and a Rookie Run finisher medal.

The event is one of many health and fitness initiatives organized by the 500 Festival.

Registration for the event is available online for $10 until May 8, and includes a commemorative shirt, goodie bag, bib, and finisher medal. On-site registration will be available the morning of the event for $5, which includes the medal, bib, and goodie bag only. Shirts may be purchased for an additional $5, while supplies last.

“The Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Rookie Run is an event that celebrates health, community, and the fun of physical activity,” said Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival. “Children participating in this event experience the excitement (and sometimes the nerves) that go along with a running/walking event. One of the best visuals is seeing the smiles come across all the children’s faces as they cross that finish line.”

The Rookie Run will take place in downtown Indianapolis, just one block north of Monument Circle at the intersection of Ohio Street and Meridian Street, and during the larger Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Kids’ Day event.

Below is the Rookie Run schedule. The race distances are set based on a child’s age