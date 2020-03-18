500 Festival suspends additional events due to COVID-19 concerns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 500 Festival announced Wednesday it is suspending all planned, in-person events scheduled through May 9.

The following events will either be virtual, rescheduled or canceled:

OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon, Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K (May 2) – All 2020 Indy Mini events will move to virtual races. Individuals registered for this year’s races will receive details on how to participate virtually and still earn their 2020 shirt and medal. Other options, including lending a hand in support of the 500 Festival’s free programs for kids or rolling registration over to next year, will be communicated to participants in the coming days. The in-person events will NOT take place.

– All 2020 Indy Mini events will move to virtual races. Individuals registered for this year’s races will receive details on how to participate virtually and still earn their 2020 shirt and medal. Other options, including lending a hand in support of the 500 Festival’s free programs for kids or rolling registration over to next year, will be communicated to participants in the coming days. The in-person events will NOT take place. 500 Festival Kick Off to May, presented by STAR Bank (April 29) – The in-person event will NOT take place. There will be an announcement soon regarding ways the community can participate virtually.

– The in-person event will NOT take place. There will be an announcement soon regarding ways the community can participate virtually. Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Kids’ Day and Rookie Run (May 9) – The in-person event will NOT take place. We will reschedule this event to another date as guidance related to public events is provided.

– The in-person event will NOT take place. We will reschedule this event to another date as guidance related to public events is provided. 500 Festival Mini-Marathon Expo (April 30 & May 1) – The in-person event will NOT take place. Virtual goodie bags will be sent to participants.

– The in-person event will NOT take place. Virtual goodie bags will be sent to participants. All 500 Festival & Indianapolis 500 Education Program Study Trips at IMS (April 2020 ) – All in-person events will NOT take place. Schools will be mailed some additional materials.

) – All in-person events will NOT take place. Schools will be mailed some additional materials. This list is in addition to the other 500 Festival event cancelations that were announced last week

“The 500 Festival recognizes the unique and challenging times that we are all facing together. May will certainly look different than the last 60+ years but with options to participate virtually or to reschedule some events to a future date we are confident that the future looks bright and the things we hold dearly will continue albeit in a different form,” said Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival, in a release to News 8. “As a community nonprofit organization, the 500 Festival looks forward to providing events and programs that enrich lives, foster positive community impact and celebrate the Indy 500. To our participants, volunteers, interns, corporate and civic partners – Thank you for your support!”

The 2020 races will be moved to virtual runs. Festival officials say participants will be given the opportunity to walk and run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway at later date this year.

Festival officials will be sending details to participants on Thursday with the following three options for them to consider.

Virtual Race: Participants can complete the 2020 Indy Mini, 5K or challenges from anywhere with a virtual race. They can log their results and the festival will ship out 2020 participant shirts and finisher medals.

Participants can complete the 2020 Indy Mini, 5K or challenges from anywhere with a virtual race. They can log their results and the festival will ship out 2020 participant shirts and finisher medals. Lend a Hand: Help the 500 Festival minimize the economic impact of these cancellations and maximize our investments in our free programs for Indiana youth by forgoing the virtual race option and the deferral option.

Help the 500 Festival minimize the economic impact of these cancellations and maximize our investments in our free programs for Indiana youth by forgoing the virtual race option and the deferral option. Deferral: First two options don’t work for you? You can roll this year’s race registration to next year. The 2021 Indy Mini is scheduled for Saturday, May 8. NOTE: Participants that defer their registration to next year will not receive a 2020 shirt & medal.

Additional updates will be posted to the 500 Festival and Indy Mini websites.