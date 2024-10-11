Search
$50,000 Powerball ticket set to expire on Nov. 4

The sheet used to pick Powerball numbers. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A winning Powerball ticket purchased in May is set to expire on Monday, Nov. 4. Players should check to see if they have the winning ticket.

The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five balls and the Powerball was purchased at Superior Discount Beverage located at 1004 US Hwy 31 South in Greenwood for the May 6 drawing.

The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 4, at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office located at 1302 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis. All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, May 6, are: 7-23-24-56-60 with the Powerball of 25.

