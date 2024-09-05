$50,000-winning Powerball ticket sold at Indianapolis grocery

The Kroger grocery and pharmacy is shown in August 2011 at 3361 Kentucky Ave., Indianapolis, at Marwood Plaza. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Powerball ticket sold at a grocery on the southwest side of Indianapolis for Wednesday’s drawing is worth $50,000.

The Hoosier Lottery says a ticket matching four of the five numbers and the Powerball was bought at Kroger, 3361 Kentucky Ave. That’s at Marwood Plaza.

The odds of matching four of five numbers and the Powerball are 1 in 913,130.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday were 7-10-21-33-59 and Powerball 20.

Wednesday’s winner comes after two others sold in the Indianapolis metropolitan area for the Aug. 31 drawing also won $50,000.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday is an estimated $112 million. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.