$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Noblesville for Saturday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s drawing.

A $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Leo’s Market and Eatery located at 11090 E. 146th St. in Noblesville.

The winning Powerball numbers for Jan. 27, are: 7-38-65-66-68 with the Powerball of 21. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Since its first drawing in 1992, Powerball has inspired the country with a chance to become a millionaire, while raising $25 billion for good causes supported by lotteries. Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

The Powerball jackpot for Jan. 29, is an estimated $174 million.