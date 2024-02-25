$50,000 winning Powerball with Double Play ticket sold in Indianapolis for Saturday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosier Lottery Powerball Double Play tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Saturday night’s Double Play drawing.

A $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Speedway #8059 located at 5945 E. Stop 11 Rd. in Indianapolis.

The winning Powerball Double Play numbers for Saturday, Feb. 24, are: 5-6-16-34-35 with the Powerball of 17. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here. Learn more about Double Play here.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Since its first drawing in 1992, Powerball has inspired the country with a chance to become a millionaire, while raising $25 billion for good causes supported by lotteries. Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday, Feb. 26, is an estimated $391 million.