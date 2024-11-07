$500,000-winning Powerball ticket sold in Indianapolis for Monday’s drawing

Photo of the Hoosier Lottery. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosier Lottery Powerball tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball with a Power Play of 10X in Monday night’s drawing.

A $500,000 winning ticket was purchased at My Gas Station 3 located at 3360 W. 16th St. in Indianapolis.

The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, Nov. 4, are: 6-18-33-48-53 with the Powerball of 21 and a Power Play of 10X. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday, Nov. 6, is an estimated $75 million.