$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Marion

Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Marion matched four out of five numbers in Monday’s drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K at 209 W. 38th St. in Marion, Indiana.

The winning Powerball numbers are 5-6-36-53-69 with the Powerball of 8.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.