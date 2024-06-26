Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Marion

Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Marion matched four out of five numbers in Monday’s drawing.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K at 209 W. 38th St. in Marion, Indiana.

The winning Powerball numbers are 5-6-36-53-69 with the Powerball of 8.

Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

The Corner Bar to host...
Life.Style.Live! /
Fishers announces plans to build...
Local News /
IPS employees will get free...
News /
Iconic Holiday World artist to...
Local News /
Local business MOCO Fragrances goes...
Local News /
Supreme Court overturns former Portage...
Indiana News /
Fort Wayne PD releases bodycam...
Indiana News /
Wednesday’s business headlines
Business /