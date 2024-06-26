$50K winning Powerball ticket sold in Marion
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Marion matched four out of five numbers in Monday’s drawing.
The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K at 209 W. 38th St. in Marion, Indiana.
The winning Powerball numbers are 5-6-36-53-69 with the Powerball of 8.
Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App.
