52nd Junior League Holiday Mart returns to Indy

The Junior League of Indianapolis Holiday Mart is back for its 52nd year. The shopping event runs Thursday through Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Junior League of Indianapolis Holiday Mart is back for its 52nd year.

The shopping event runs Thursday through Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Blue Ribbon Pavilion. Nearly 90 merchants and artisans will be on hand selling home items, jewelry, clothes, holiday decorations, and more.

The money they make will go toward JLI’s community projects and programs.

JLI President Elizabeth Scott said, “As our signature fundraising event, this multi-day shopping experience will raise funds that will benefit hundreds of central Indiana children in foster or kinship care while providing caregivers and local agencies financial support to meet their raising needs.”

Apart from shopping opportunities, Holiday Mart will also have several special events. Tickets can be purchased online and include general admission to Holiday Mart.

Friday – Cocktail Experience with Mixo Indy: Learn classic mixology techniques and how to make your own “Rum Rum Rudolf” cocktail! Guests 21+ only. Tickets are $55.

Saturday – Cooking Demo: MasterChef Tanorria Askew will show shoppers how to cook two of her recipes. Each ticket holder will receive a signed cookbook! Tickets are $55.

Saturday – Watercolor Workshop: Attendees will create a winter landscape using techniques led by Watercolor with Emily. Tickets are $45.

Saturday & Sunday – Holiday Cookie Decorating Class: Decorate and take home four festive cookies using holiday-themed designs. Tickets are $45.

Sunday – Breakfast with Ballerinas: Those who like ballet can have breakfast and a photo-op with ballerinas and enjoy a brief ballet performance by Village Dance Studio. Tickets are $30.

Folks can take pictures at the Holiday Mart Mainstage on Saturday and Sunday. Plus, there will be live singing by the Indianapolis Children’s Choir on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets for Holiday Mart are $12 in advance, $15 at the door, and free for kids under 10.