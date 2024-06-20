53rd IBE Summer Celebration kicks off Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the largest cultural celebrations in Indianapolis — and the country — kicks off Thursday night.
Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration starts with the Ecumenical Service at Kingdom Apostolic Ministries at 7 p.m.
The 10 days of events are part of the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year.
Proceeds will help fund the group’s services, such as education conferences and scholarships for students.
2024 IBE Summer Celebration schedule
- Thursday
- Ecumenical Service, 7 p.m. at Kingdom Apostolic Ministries, 4900 East 38th Street
- Saturday
- IBE Film Festival, 3:30 p.m. at Indiana Black Expo, 601 N Shortridge
- Monday
- Mayor’s Breakfast, 8:30 a.m., Indianapolis Convention Center
- IBE Business Conference, 10:30 a.m. at ICC
- Tuesday
- IBE Youth Entrepreneur Series, 9 a.m. at ICC
- IBE Business Conference, 10:30 a.m. at ICC
- Thursday, June 27
- IBE Education Conference, 8:15 a.m. at ICC
- Black & Minority Health Fair, 4 p.m. at ICC
- Friday, June 28
- Youth Leadership Summit at ICC
- Corporate Luncheon, 10 a.m. at ICC
- Arts Speak Cafe, noon at ICC
- Cultural Arts Pavillion, noon at ICC
- Exhibition Hall, noon at ICC
- Black & Minority Health Fair, 1 p.m. at ICC
- Music Festival, 4 p.m. at I.U Michael A. Carroll Stadium
- Saturday, June 29
- Arts Speak Cafe, 10 a.m. at ICC
- Cultural Arts Pavillion, 10 a.m. at ICC
- Black & Minority Health Fair, 10 a.m. at ICC
- Exhibition Hall, 10 a.m. at ICC
- Sunday, June 30
- Arts Speak Cafe, noon at ICC
- Cultural Arts Pavillion, noon at ICC
- Black & Minority Health Fair, noon at ICC
- Exhibition Hall, noon, at ICC
- All White Affair, 10 p.m., at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
