53rd IBE Summer Celebration kicks off Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the largest cultural celebrations in Indianapolis — and the country — kicks off Thursday night.

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration starts with the Ecumenical Service at Kingdom Apostolic Ministries at 7 p.m.

The 10 days of events are part of the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Proceeds will help fund the group’s services, such as education conferences and scholarships for students.

2024 IBE Summer Celebration schedule