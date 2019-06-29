54-year-old dies in crash near Frankton

FRANKTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 54-year-old Anderson woman died Saturday morning in a crash on State Road 128 in Madison County.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to State Road 128 near North County Road 200 West around 11 a.m. Saturday on a one-vehicle crash, according to Operations Commander David Callahan.

Witnesses told deputies a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Cynthia Davis, 54, was traveling eastbound on State Road 128 was driving erratically and at one point almost ran a westbound motorcycle off the road. The pickup drove off the south side of the road, into a ditch near County Road 200 West, rolled several times and ejected both Davis and her passenger, Callahan said.

Davis and the passenger were taken to Community Hospital. The passenger, who was not identified by the sheriff’s office, was transported to Methodist by ambulance with unknown injuries. Davis died in a medical helicopter on the way to IU Health Methodist Hospital, Callahan said.

On Saturday, the cause of the crash remained under investigation.