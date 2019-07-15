57-year-old Anderson man dies in single-vehicle crash

Local

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
Indiana_State_Police_investigating_Grant_1_20180809002020

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 57-year-old Anderson man died Sunday after his van went off a Delaware County road, rolled several times, and he was ejected.

State troopers responded to State Road 67 near County Road 750 West around 5 p.m. Sunday and arrived to find people performing CPR on 57-year-old Warren Allen. The trooper used his AED to attempt to revive Allen but was unsuccessful.

An early investigation showed that Allen was driving southbound when he drove off the roadway, into the ditch and rolled several times. Allen was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

State police believe drugs or alcohol could have been a contributing factor to the crash, but the cause on Sunday remained under investigation pending toxicology reports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: