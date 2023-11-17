$588,054 Lightning Cash jackpot won by Peru man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dave Click of Peru, Indiana, won the rolling jackpot for the Hoosier Lottery’s $5 Lightning Cash Fast Play game.

Click purchased the winning ticket at Peru Pantry, located at 286 W. Main St. in Peru. According to a news release, he said he is still in disbelief about his win. He examined the ticket while in the store and was shocked to see 22 lightning bolt symbols on it, meaning Click won the rolling jackpot of $588,054.

Click immediately called his wife. She was half-asleep and thought he was playing a joke on her. However, when Click said he wasn’t kidding about the ticket, she was in disbelief as well. Even after it was confirmed, Click kept asking his wife, “Do you really think I won?”

Fast Play offers instant fun with a variety of play styles including rolling jackpots, match style games, crosswords and more. Fast Play rolling jackpot games continue to grow with every ticket purchased. The Lightning Cash jackpot started at $15,000 and grew to $588,054. Additional Fast Play games with rolling jackpots include the $20 Blazing Hot 7s and $10 Extreme Green.