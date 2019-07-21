59 animals find new homes after first day of IACS ‘Clear the Shelter’ event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) team reports 59 animals now have new homes after an adoption event that kicked off this weekend.

IACS posted a picture of their adoption board on Facebook Saturday night with the update.

“59 animals found their new homes yesterday during our Clear the Shelter event… but there are still more looking for theirs today!” IACS said on social media.

The photo shows 27 dogs and 32 cats were adopted. Two of those animals were featured on WISH-TV Daybreak Saturday morning.

IACS held a “Clear the Shelter” event due to overcrowding and hundreds of animal surrenders.

The shelter says they still need to create more space and help pets find homes.

59 animals found their new homes yesterday during our Clear the Shelter event… but there are still more looking for… Posted by Indianapolis Animal Care Services on Sunday, July 21, 2019

You can visit the animals that are up for adoption Sunday until 6 p.m. and then again during normal business hours. The shelter said all adoptions are free for the remainder of the month.

Click here to learn more about the shelter and find their hours of operations.