5K to fight against domestic violence hits the streets of downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A race to support the fight against domestic violence took place on Saturday morning in the streets of downtown Indianapolis.

The Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence hosted its Race Away From Domestic Violence 5K event, with more than 300 runners participating in this impactful event.

Maggie Moore, the communications coordinator for the coalition, says the impact the event has on their organization is “unfathomable.”

“Just to see the community support for survivors for Hoosier survivors. Around 40% of all Hoosiers have experienced domestic violence in their lifetime, so to see the community support for survivors is so fulfilling.”

The 5K course, which started at Michael A. Carroll Stadium, was accessible and allowed everyone to engage fully by running, walking, or rolling.

The Race Away From Domestic Violence aims to raise awareness of domestic violence in hopes of preventing and eliminating it – until the violence ends.

Over the past 20 years, ICADV has raised over $400,000 from this event to directly impact survivors by supporting the resources and programs that are most impactful to their needs including legal, housing, and economic support.

Moore says the money raised from events like these helps benefit those in need.

“The money goes towards programs that help survivors with their most urgent needs: so we help a lot with housing, economic justice to make transitions easier, a lot of legal resources, eviction expungements, divorces things like that,” Moore said.

The Race Away From Domestic Violence began in 2003 with a single racer – Richard Propes.

Propes has devoted his life to raising awareness of domestic violence and child victims and has been a strong supporter of ICADV since its establishment.

Help is available for victims of domestic violence. Below is a list of suggested resources on the Domestic Violence Network website: