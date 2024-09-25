6 can’t-miss Indy Oktoberfest events

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If Munich isn’t on the books this year, fret not, as Indianapolis hosts a variety of Oktoberfest celebrations, offering visitors a range of activities, food, and entertainment inspired by the traditional German festival. Here’s a roundup of last-minute events taking place across the city.

Herron-Morton Place Park will host Yachtoberfest on Saturday, September 28, 2024, from 3 p.m. until late evening. This event blends yacht rock music with the festive atmosphere of Oktoberfest. Attendees can expect smooth tunes from artists like Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins, alongside traditional German foods such as bratwurst.

Food trucks and local breweries will be available throughout the day, offering craft beers and seasonal brews. A family-friendly “Totoberfest” will provide entertainment for children, including crafts and games. A “Best Dressed Sailor” competition will also take place, encouraging guests to don nautical-themed Oktoberfest attire.

The Indianapolis Liederkranz’s annual Oktoberfest will take place on Saturday, September 28, featuring live music from the Liederkranz German Band. Attendees can participate in activities such as a stein-holding competition and a traditional German attire contest. The Liederkranz Damenchor will serve a full menu of German food, and the bar will offer a variety of beers and wines. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and admission is free.

On Friday, September 27, the north half of Monument Circle will host the 14th Annual Monument Circle Oktoberfest, presented by the Columbia Club. The event will feature street food, beers, and wines, with menu items including bratwursts, cheeseburgers, and soft pretzels. The Indianapolis Liederkranz German Band will perform at 6 p.m., and a keg tapping will take place at 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

St. Matthew Parish will host its inaugural Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 28, with no admission charge. Traditional German food and local craft beer will be available, alongside food trucks for those seeking different options. The event will feature live music from Karma at 6 p.m. and a variety of children’s activities, including face painting and inflatables. A stein-holding competition will be held, and TVs will show college football games for fans.

The Rathskeller Biergarten will hold its annual Oktoberfest on Friday, September 27, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The event is for ages 21 and up, with live music from Der Polkatz.

The Athenaeum will host its 16th annual GermanFest the following weekend. The family-friendly event will feature traditional German food, drinks, live wiener dog races, and activities for children. Events will take place on Michigan and New Jersey Streets, with the main entrance near the Rathskeller Biergarten.

More information on these events can be found on their respective websites.