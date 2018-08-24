6 displaced after southeast side fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Several people are without a home Friday morning following a house fire on the city's southeast side.
Crews responded to a residence in the 5500 block of Skipping Stone Drive just before 12:30 a.m.
Fire officials says the home was a total loss, resulting in $200,000 in damage.
Houses on either side of home where the fire originated also incurred damage.
A total of six people, including four children were displaced due to the fire.
There were no injuries.