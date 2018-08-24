6 displaced after southeast side fire Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo of house damaged in Skipping Stone Drive fire on Aug. 24, 2018. (WISH Photo/Sterling Hicks) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Several people are without a home Friday morning following a house fire on the city's southeast side.

Crews responded to a residence in the 5500 block of Skipping Stone Drive just before 12:30 a.m.

Fire officials says the home was a total loss, resulting in $200,000 in damage.

Houses on either side of home where the fire originated also incurred damage.

A total of six people, including four children were displaced due to the fire.

There were no injuries.