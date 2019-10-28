6 injured, 1 critically, in crash that split car in half

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Six people were injured, one critically, in an east-side crash that left one car split into two pieces.

Crews with the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to the area of 27th Street and Sherman Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Witnesses said a maroon Buick pulled out in front of a red Chevy Impala, causing the Chevy to broadside the Buick and split it in half, IFD said.

The driver of the Buick was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in good condition. A male passenger was ejected from the back seat and was critically injured. He was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. A female passenger was extricated from the car and taken to Methodist in serious condition, IFD said.

Three people in the Chevy were taken to Community East Hospital in good condition, IFD said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan police were investigating the crash, IFD said.